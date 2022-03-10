LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by holding a special, reduced adoption fee event.

From Thursday, March 17 to Sunday, March 20, the organization is giving residents the opportunity to adopt shelter cats that are aged one or older for $3.17 at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers.

“The St. Catty’s Day adoption weekend brings some extra luck to the cats that have been waiting to find their forever families. We’re very excited to help adopters find perfect matches with our pets waiting to go home,” Humane Pennsylvania Shelter Manager Aida May.

Below are the location and times for each adoption event:

Humane League of Lancaster County

Hours of Operation: 10 AM – 5 PM (Adoption Hours: 10 AM – 4 PM)

Location: 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602

Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving

Hours of Operation: 10 AM – 5 PM (Adoption Hours: 10 AM – 4 PM)

Location: 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604

To see all of Humane Pensylvania’s available adoptable animals, click here.