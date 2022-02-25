LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Dutch tradition is returning to a local church after taking a year off because of the pandemic.

St. Cecilia’s Parish in Lebanon will hold its fastnacht sale this weekend only. The treats are typically sold at the church three days before Ash Wednesday.

Production begins Friday night at 11 p.m. and they will keep making the fastnachts until they use up all of their ingredients. The church expects over 5,000 treats to be made.

Sales start on Saturday at 2 a.m. and will be available until they sell out. A half-dozen of plain or sugar fastnachts costs six dollars and you can buy up to eight dozen at a time.