(WHTM) — A group of Steelton-Highspire High School Students is sending nearly two truckloads of donations to Ukraine.

The students call themselves the Rollers Brother and Sisterhood Club. They’ve been collecting supplies for the last three weeks, partnering with Teknika Strapping Systems in Mechanicsburg. The company has been collecting and shipping donations to Ukraine since the beginning of March.

“I love to see that I can help and give back to others and also us as a group, we’re very happy that we can give back to others,” Sophomore, Shanaya Dorcely said.

“It’s actually hard to put into words. A group of kids that have no connection to a country that most people can’t even point out on a map, they came together and collected over 3,500 items,” Zachary Epple of Teknika Strapping Systems said.

The donations from Steelton Students should reach Lviv in western Ukraine this weekend.