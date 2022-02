STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Steelton teacher is being recognized for making sure his kids start each day with a smile.

Tyler Zoellner from Steelton-Highspire Elementary School is determined to greet kids every morning, no matter the weather.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

abc27 Photojournalist Evan Harrants tells his story in the player above.