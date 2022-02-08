Student-created inventions on display at Hotel Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Student-created products that could be featured on “Shark Tank” are in competition at the Hotel Hershey this week.

The students are taking part in the 6th annual Invention Convention. Students from Kindergarten through 12th grade are presented. They won their regional contests and are now competing for the state title along with prizes and awards. Students began the school year thinking about a problem and then produced a product to solve it.

“We created a product that eliminates your phone from being pick-pocketed,” Payton Feeser of Bermudian Springs High School said.

“We invented a bottle opener for people with motor-skills disabilities,” Samuel Leppo of Bermudian Springs High School said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The statewide winners will be named on Wednesday and they will be invited to the National Invention Convention at the Henry Ford Museum of Innovation in Dearborn, Michigan.