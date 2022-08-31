HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Superheroes stopped by Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Captain America, Spider-Man, and Superman rappeled down the side of the hospital and waved to patients and staff.

“It’s our first big special event since the pandemic started. And it really means a lot to our patients and families to have something fun and joyful happening at the children’s hospital. Our staff is really excited for this event as well,” Manager of Child Life Program, Ashley Kane said.

This is the sixth time the superhero has visited the hospital.