Surprise proposal for West Perry High School English teacher

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County teacher has a lot to be thankful for. After receiving the surprise of her life at a high school pep rally this week, and it was all caught on camera.

Jessica Fisk, West Perry English teacher, thought she was playing a game of Pin the Tail on the Mustang’ at the pep rally on Wednesday.

“I definitely heard the crowd get louder, so in my head, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, I must be winning,’ so I got pretty excited and picked up my pace a little bit,” Fisk said.

When she removed her blindfold, she was clearly confused until another teacher told her to look around.

“And she’s like, ‘Miss Fisk, turn around,’ and I’m like what? Then I turned around and I immediately knew what was going on and everything it just a big blur from there,” Fisk said.

Her boyfriend, Cody Shreffler, was on one knee asking a very important question. “I definitely did not anticipate him doing that – or this soon – but at that moment I just knew exactly what he was asking me,” she added.

The pep rally was put together as a way to boost morale for students.

“Getting everybody together and celebrating the awesome things that are going on at our schools between the athletes and musicians and drama kids and everything else. Just wanted to celebrate what we have to be thankful for,” Fisk said.

She says it is the best surprise anyone has done for her.

“I am on cloud nine and just completely elated by all of it,” Fisk said.

Fisk and Shreffler want to plan an October wedding, but they are not sure if it will be in 2022 or 2023. No matter the date, it was a surprise that just proved that if there’s one subject we can all rally behind, it’s love.