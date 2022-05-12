GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a special ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the Susquehanna Service Dogs training center on Thursday. After using a horse barn for many years, Susquehanna Service Dogs trainers and community members were excited to open up the new facility.

SSD thanks the many people who made the opening possible so it can continue to help more people.

“What this will allow us to do is to place more dogs to support individuals with a disability. Today we’ll have 13,000 square feet with 24 kennels and runs that will be specific for the training and the work of Susquehanna Service Dogs,” said Keystone Human Services President and CEO Charles Hooker.

abc27 assisted Susquehanna Service Dogs last summer, helping with painting and other renovations during Nexstar’s Founder’s Day as SSD prepared the facility.