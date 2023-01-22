MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — “Just keep swimming” was the mindset of people who participated in the 11th Annual Swim for a Cure, which was held at Penn State Harrisburg on Sunday, Jan. 22.

For each hour a participant stayed in the water swimming, the event raised money for THON and Four Diamonds Childhood Cancer organization. Both of these organizations provide support to families with children battling cancer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Holly Mairland-McKenna is a swim instructor at Penn State Harrisburg, and she said that Swim for a Cure has become a tradition.

“The last 10 years I did all of the swimming from 15 hours to 46 hours, so this year we thought outside of the box and we were doing solo swimmers and relay teams which will come in later. We also invited lots of families to come in because really that’s what it’s all about, it’s all about the kids,” Mairland-McKenna said.

“THON overall means a lot to us. What the people and the students from Penn State, no matter what campus, do, all goes back to the families. It’s incredible that so many people do this, to take time out of their schedules to help people they don’t know,” THON recipient and event participant Dean Schopf said.

If you missed the event, you can still donate to the cause by clicking here

In all, there were 60 swimmers that participated in the event. They hoped to raise around $4,500.