DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Troopers Helping Troopers was held in Dauphin and Lebanon Counties on Saturday.

Pennsylvania State Police, along with other state, local and federal agencies hit the ice at Hersheypark and Klick Lewis Arenas. Troopers Helping Troopers raised money for active or retired law enforcement, their families, and support staff in a time of need.

“(If they) have issues where they may need money to offset health care costs, medical devices, and medical treatment. We have paid monies out for members who have lost their homes in fires,” Vice President of Troopers Helping Troopers Colette Smith said.

It also pays for line-of-duty funerals. The event continues Sunday at the arenas. Last year’s tournament raised around $20.000.