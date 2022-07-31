Ms. Veronica Buchanan

(WHTM) — Some people who live in the Midstate celebrated some big milestones on Sunday!

First, Ms. Veronica Buchanan turned 104 years old on Sunday. her family and friends had a party for her at the Middletown Home to celebrate.

Ms. Buchanan said staying positive helped her live a long life.

Mr. Warren Nye

“I really don’t have any secrets. I think just being around people and just being good to people that’s all. I don’t really do anything extra special,” Buchanan said.

Her family says they feel blessed to have her around.

Another major birthday celebration was celebrated for Mr. Warren Nye. He turned 100!

He celebrated with his family and friends at Virbia life in Mechanicsburg.

“I am just so glad to have so many friends,” Nye said.

abc27 featured Mr. Nye during our We Salute You segment on his 100th birthday.