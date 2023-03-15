CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dickinson College announced that it will offer full-tuition scholarships to five students who are living in Ukraine.

Announced on Wednesday, March 15, this was made possible due to a generous donation from Dickinson College Alumni Sam Rose, the Rose International Scholars Program also includes room and board, travel costs, and a stipend. The $2 million program will cover each student over the course of their entire four years at Dickinson.

“Thanks to Sam’s incredible generosity we are able to offer these students a world-class education away from the war in Ukraine,” said Dickinson President John E. Jones III who phoned each student individually to share the scholarship offer. “It’s critical that we welcome international perspectives, and we are excited to meet and learn from our new Ukrainian students, who will help us build a more interesting and engaging campus community.”

“These students have endured more than a year of war in their homeland, and I’m happy to give them the opportunity to succeed with a life-changing Dickinson education to become leaders and problem-solvers,” said Rose.