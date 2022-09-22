FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Way of Franklin County (UWFC) held its “Stuff the Bus’ Campaign during the summer months. The organization announced on Thursday, Sept. 22 that its campaign received over $38,000 in supplies and donations.

“It has been a very busy 8 weeks for our office, between collecting donations, sorting, and now distributing items before the start of school,” Amy Hicks, the Executive Director of United Way of Franklin County said. “We had partners from all over Franklin County helping make this year’s event successful.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Between July 5 and July 31, the UWFC collected donations at 38 area locations and set up nearly 100 donation boxes in and around the county.

The collected donations are distributed directly to 5 Franklin County school districts: Chambersburg, Waynesboro, Greencastle-Antrim, Tuscarora, and Fannett Metal.

“The needs we are seeing are greater than ever! We have had twice as many families contacting us this year needing assistance to get ready for the first day of school. The supplies you dropped off are sorted and ready to be distributed at our elementary school. What a blessing for our littles!” United Way Community Impact Coordinator Kimberly Stephens said.

Each district has developed its own process for ensuring the supplies end up where most needed. “Some of the districts indicated they will be passing out supplies directly to students, while others will use them to fulfill teacher wish lists,” Stephens added.

“Stuff the Bus is one of many UWFC volunteer and community action events. From January through December, there are multiple opportunities to get involved and impact the local community,” Kelly Reynolds, United Way of Franklin County Community Engagement Coordinator said.