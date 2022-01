Nelki Santana and Romeirys Cedeno from Harrisburg gave birth to son Said Neiriel Santana Cedeno on Jan. 1 2022 at 12:01 am. (Courtesy of UMPC)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg hospital welcomed the first baby of 2022.

Said Neiriel Santana Cedeno was born to Nelki Santana and Romeirys Cedeno from Harrisburg on Jan. 1 2022 at 12:01 a.m.

Said weighs 8 pounds 6 ounces and is 21 inches long. Mother and son are happy and healthy.