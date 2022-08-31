HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania is celebrating its fifth anniversary with flowers for the community.

Over the next week, you can stop by different hospitals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to build bouquets at the following hospitals

Sept. 1: UPMC Harrisburg

Sept. 2: UPMC West Shore

Sept. 6: UPMC Memorial

Sept 7: UPMC Carlisle

You can give the bouquets to patients, staff or just to have for yourself.

“It’s all free, we just ask that you write a little note on the card that says thinking of you, wishing you well, hope you get to come home soon, something simple like that,” Jodi Mattern, Executive Assistant for UPMC Pinnacle said.

Each person can make two bouquets. However, only 150 will be available at each hospital.