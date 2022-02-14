UPMC ICU nurses keeping memories alive with blanket initiative

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — ICU nurses in Cumberland County have found a creative way to help several families that have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and more.

The goal of the program, for these nurses, is to help those left behind keep good memories of the ones they’ve lost. This initiative is called “Forever in our Hearts.”

Nurses say since the pandemic began, they’ve seen so many deaths leaving the families with nothing but that can now change.

UPMC ICU nurse Megan Rinaldo-Lane says the COVID-19 virus has taken so many lives and affected so many more.

The blanket initiative has helped so many people within the past 3 years and she wanted to figure out a way, not to only comfort patients but also their families.

Once the COVID surge took place, more and more blankets started to go.

“You still feel like you’re doing something positive even though it’s still a tragedy because as nurses we want to help and we want to heal we want to make things better but so often that’s not the case,” Lane said.

Homemade or donated items with the “Forever in our Hearts” blanket initiative gives families the opportunity to take home a keepsake in honor of their loved one.

“For me, it’s helped me in a way kinda cope with all the deaths we have here there has been a lot more that we have seen than we’re normally used to so it’s kinda been almost healing for me,” Lane said.

ICU nurses Kaci and Sarah just started this program at the beginning of February and say already they have given away 10 blankets at their West Shore campus.

“This is just nurses that you know came up with this idea and wanted to give back to their patients and have something comforting to make it not feel like a sterile environment that they’re walking into to watch their love one die,” ICU Director West Shore Kaci Wood said.

These nurses say families are extremely grateful for this special gift, all at no charge to them and it’s not just helping those families but it also helps the caregivers too.

“You know patients are everywhere, and you know it doesn’t stop people from dying so as long as we can make them comfortable and like less sterile while they do it then it helps us kinda cope with it as well because it is not just the family that are losing these patients, it’s us too,” Senior professional UPMC staff nurse Sarah Sulzberger said.

If you would like to donate blankets to the UPMC West Shore campus can you take your materials to their blanket bin in the hospital lobby area.

You can also ask for a receptionist for more help and that you are donating to the Forever in our Hearts blanket initiative.

For more information, you can also click here.