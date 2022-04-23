(WHTM) — Bryan Wade is a navy veteran educator and historian who developed keystone oral histories back in 2017. The curriculum highlights the contributions African Americans have made in the military.

“It’s important because we don’t have much in the way of curriculum relative to the African American experience, especially in schools there is an absence and it is needed,” Wade said. ” The military has been the most expansive contribution that African Americans have made to the country besides slavery, and our role in creating the economic empire America is.”

“It was one of our ways to get out and expand our economic opportunities so the military was more accessible than going to college,” Wade added.

People of all ages can identify with the importance of the military. Wade said it’s a common thread that helps show students the commitment black men and women had to the country even during times when they faced segregation. Wade says the curriculum helps shine the spotlight on the big picture.

“Not only for African Americans, but all of the participants in the American experience. Native American Latino Americans, LGBTQ, all of the constituent groups need to be recognized within schools and curriculum,” Wade said.

The keystone’s oral histories series has been implemented throughout the state, and it highlights African Americans from different parts of Pennsylvania. Its currently being taught in several school districts in York County including Red Lion and Lincoln Charter School. Students learn about men and women from the region. Wade says it’s important for schools to have a diverse curriculum moving forward.

“We need a wide curriculum not only because of the main American history there were a lot of other contributions outside of Europeans that made America what it is today.”