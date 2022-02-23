CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County Commissioners and the Franklin County Office of Veterans Affairs have announced plans for a drive-through Veteran Appreciation Expo.

The Veteran Appreciation Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on May 14 at the Marine Corps League in Chambersburg, Franklin County.

Veterans attending the event will receive information on resources and services, as well as resources and one free barbecue chicken meal, with valid proof of military services.

Meals will be also available to the public for a $12 donation.

For more information, contact the Franklin County Office of Veterans Affairs at 717-263-4326.