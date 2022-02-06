Volunteers bring smiles to Midstate children and beyond

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Dozens of volunteers were bringing smiles to the faces of children in Harrisburg.

Caitlin’s Smiles hosted their annual “Have a Heart Volunteer Day” at New Hope Church on Colonial Club Drive in the city.

Two groups of volunteers created greeting cards, decorated gift bags, and assembled craft kits that will be included in bags of smiles and coping kits that will be given to pediatric patients.

“This event today is heartwarming because people are working hard to decorate bags, craft kits to donate, and Caitlyn. When Caitlyn was in the hospital, arts and crafts were a positive great influence,” Founder of Caitlin’s Smiles Cheryl Hornung said.

The organization gets its name after Caitlin Hornung who passed away in October of 2000 from cancer, just before her eighth birthday. Gift bags will be given to pediatric patients in 150 healthcare facilities in Pennsylvania and surrounding states.