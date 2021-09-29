Volunteers give much-needed cleanup to Lebanon Cemetery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Gravesites at a historic cemetery are in better shape tonight.

That’s after this clean-up effort on Wednesday at Lebanon Cemetery in York. One of the only places African-Americans could be buried back when cemeteries were segregated.

“We have several folks that served during the Civil War. We have people that served in all conflicts. We have members of the suffrage movement as well as operators of the underground railroad,” Volunteer, Samantha Dorm said.

Pa. Second Lady, Gisele Fetterman helped lead the effort. Her husband, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, is a candidate for US Senate.