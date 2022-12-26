YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate woman helped feed dozens of people on Christmas Day.

CJ Hoffman is the founder and president of Local Feed the Vets York County. On Christmas, she and other volunteers helped serve home-cooked meals to roughly 200 people at the September House Senior Center in York.

Hoffman has been running this for 14 years. She says even if it helps one person, it’s worth it.

“I’ve just seen so much with the homeless through the years. It’s like, why not? It’s the least I can do. I’ve got to give back. I have a roof over my head and food in my belly. There’s too many out there that don’t,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said there were also volunteers to pick people up if they didn’t have a car.