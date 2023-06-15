(WHTM) — A mischievous bear showed that he had dreams of being a hummingbird after someone caught the bear drinking out of a hummingbird feeder.

A viewer named Mike sent abc27 a video of a rather large, and curious, black bear drinking out of a feeder.

In the video, the bear curiously walks up to a tree that has bird feeders hanging from it. The bear then sniffs those but doesn’t seem interested. But when the bear sees the hummingbird feeder and tries a sample of the sweet water inside, he is sold!

The bear then stands up on its hind legs, using the tree as a support, and starts to lap up the sweet water from the feeder. This animal is a beary curious bear!

