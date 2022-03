HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The bald eagle nest at Codorus State Park in York County is livestreamed 24/7 with high-definition cameras. On Tuesday, those cameras caught a new baby eagle hatching in the nest.

Around noon, one of the adult eagles delivered lunch for the hungry and wobbly eaglet.

Courtesy: HDOnTap

Courtesy: HDOnTap

Courtesy: HDOnTap

Courtesy: HDOnTap

The eaglet could have a sibling soon — there’s a second egg in the nest that could hatch by Thursday.

Watch the livestream of the eagle nest here.