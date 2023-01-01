WellSpan’s First baby of 2023 was born at 12:20 a.m.

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023.

According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl was born. Mom and baby are doing well and she was born at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, located in Lancaster County.

According to WellSpan, the parents have not yet picked a name for their baby girl. She is 5 pounds 10 ounces and 19 inches in length.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General health also announced their first baby of 2023.

Daniel and Rebekah Cunningham of Leola are the proud parents of a baby girl named Evandra Phoenix. She was born on Jan.1 at 6:09 a.m.

Evandra weighs 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and is 19 inches long.

UPMC Harrisburg also announced its first birth in 2023.

Baby Morgan, the son of Tiffany Reed from Harrisburg, was the first baby of 2023 born at UPMC Harrisburg. Morgan arrived at 12.42 a.m on Jan. 1. Weighing in at 8 lbs. 16 oz. and 20 ½ in. long, he is happy and healthy.