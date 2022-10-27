MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — West Shore Home has partnered with MI Windows and Doors and announced they have donated $100,000 to combat childhood cancer.

“Most everyone knows someone who has been touched by cancer. We are proud to work with MI Windows and Doors to support pediatric cancer research,” said B.J. Wegrzyn, CEO of West Shore Home. “Four Diamonds makes such a difference for families in need of support, especially at a time when they need to focus on the well-being of their child. Our core values at West Shore Home insist we do the right thing always, and we are thrilled to be part of this effort.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Four Diamonds and Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are leaders in childhood cancer research and care, and we’re privileged to be in a position to support their efforts along with great partners like West Shore Home,” said Matt DeSoto, CEO of MI Windows and Doors. “Children’s wellbeing and cancer support are two central pillars of the philanthropic initiatives at MI Windows and Doors, and we are proud to join in the fight to end childhood cancer.”

Four Diamonds supports a robust pediatric cancer research program at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital and Penn State College of Medicine, which is dedicated to seeking improved treatments and cures for childhood cancer to benefit kids in our community and around the world.