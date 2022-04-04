NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Great news for fans of the West Shore Theater in New Cumberland. It is finally getting ready to re-open after four years!

It became too expensive to operate, but Managing Director Dustin Leblanc tells us, thanks to the non-profit Friends of the West Shore Theater and the commonwealth, there is now enough money to buy the building, remodel it, and soon re-open.

“It’s historically been just a movie theater but were going to be so much more than its really going to be a multi-use performing arts space. So on our grand opening weekend, we’re going to hit the big five as I like to call it. We’re hitting movies, music, arts, entertainment, and comedy,” Leblanc said.

There’s going to be an open house on May 7 on New Cumberland Community day.