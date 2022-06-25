STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Have you ever been paid to read a book? Some students had the chance to have that become a reality on Saturday.

Dauphin County students got the opportunity with the “Youth 10x Better Readin’ Better for the Cheddar Program”.

Students with low reading scores in the third grade can earn two dollars per book they year, as well as complete a report on the book.

On Saturday in Steelton, students who passed the second grade and are going into third grade could get a brand new bike! All students had to do was bring a parent and a report card, and they walked away with a brand new set of wheels.

“We’re promoting ‘Readin’ Better for the Cheddar’ reading program. We are trying to get into the Steelton school district here, for third graders that are having trouble with reading, reading, and writing. The bikes are all for the third-grade students, kids that came from second to third grade this year”, Reverend James Lyles of Youth 10x Better Ministries said.

The event took place at Redeemed United Church of Jesus Christ this morning in an effort to spread awareness and get students excited to read.