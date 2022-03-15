YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County 911 dispatcher hasn’t been on the job long, but is already a special part of three lives.

Katie Jenkins became a 911 operator after a career in retail and foodservice. In February, a man called because his wife suddenly went into labor with twins and they weren’t going to make it to the hospital. Jenkins talked him through the delivery, making mom, dad, and her boss all very proud.

“Oh, it’s awesome. I was like a proud mom. I was so excited for her. She’s only been dispatching for a little bit of time. So she was nervous, and when it was done, she was like, breathing. Then I started clapping and everybody stood up and started clapping. So it was great. It was a proud moment,” Supervisor, Sheila Jennings said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

York County is working to hire more 911 call center operators.