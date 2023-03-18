YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County child is using his birthday to help an animal non-profit.

Corbin Shanabrough held his third annual pet drive to collect donations for Boro Animal Response Krew, also known as BARK, in York County on Saturday.

Donations will go towards BARK’s Food Patry which helps people who need food and supplies for their pets.

Shanabrough exceeded his goal and was able to donate 800 items.

“I like to help animals in need because I care about animals and I want those animals out there that don’t have anything to have something,” Shanabrough said.

“What he has done, I am just so proud of him and so honored that he picked BARK to do this for. He’s just an amazing kid, an amazing kid,” Founder of BARK Shelley Metzler said.

Shanabrough has a new goal of getting 900 items next year. He says he wants to help families everywhere.