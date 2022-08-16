YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man started having chest pains. Quick thinking and educated neighbors saved his life.

“What I was feeling across my body and throughout my upper chest, and then specifically into my jaw, it was locking up on me. At that point, I realized that I was having a heart attack,” said Chris Favorin.

He went next door for help and rang his neighbors’ doorbell. “As soon as we opened the door, Chris said that he was starting to have chest pain and laid down,” Chris Mowry described.

And that’s when Favorin went into cardiac arrest. His neighbors, Chris and Rachel Mowry, immediately started performing CPR while they waited for EMS to arrive.

“The fact that I got CPR immediately and that it was consistent and constant and it was proper CPR through the whole process, it’s not only why I’m alive today, but that’s why I’m alive with very minor issues,” Favorin said.

The Mowry’s doorbell camera captured everything, and they posted the story on social media, encouraging others to learn how to administer CPR in case they ever come across someone who needs help.

“Rachel and I are usually never home or never home together. Ever. Friday we were. We decided to relax, watch a movie let the kids have a chill day at home. It ended up being far from chill,” Chris Mowry wrote.

Their swift action made all the difference, Favorin said.

Chris and Rachel Mowry are organizing some free CPR classes for those who are interested in learning how to perform the life-saving procedures, they noted in their Facebook post. The classes will be held at the Newberry Township Fire Department on Sept. 10, 14, and 20 and on Oct. 1, and those participating must pre-register to attend.

“You don’t have to be a firefighter and nurse practitioner to provide CPR to somebody. But if you understand the signs and you can see and signs and you can give CPR to somebody,” Favorin said, you can make a difference.