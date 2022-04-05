YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As more and more people get older, dementia is something that more of us are becoming aware of.

Now, some Midstate first responders are more aware of what to do when they encounter someone who suffers from it. For those in York County, they received the first-ever of its kind dementia training.

“We have people from police departments to the sheriff’s office, the prison, other departments, police departments in the country. So we have a great, diverse group that’s here today,” Owner of Good News Consulting, Tina Hess said.

The training is part of an initiative called Dementia Friendly York and Adams County.