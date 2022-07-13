YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Regional Police Department has announced they have a brand new school resource officer!

K9 Nova is the newest member of the department. She was rescued from a shelter in California and will be a School Resource Officer Police K9 for the Northeastern School District.

Officer Goodman and Nova are currently in training to be certified as a narcotics and tracking K9 team. Nova will be with Officer Goodman every day at the school, becoming a member of the community as well as to help keep everyone safe.

The York County Regional Police Department thanks the Sector K9 Foundation for having the program and giving Officer Goodman and Nova the tools to serve the community.