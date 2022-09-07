YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A K-9 with the York County Regional Police received a new outfit today!

K-9 Tango received a new ballistic vest on Thursday, Sept. 7. It will keep Tango safe while he is on duty.

Tango is an English Labrador Retriever that is trained in detecting electronics that store photographs and videos.

Tango was trained by Jordan K9 Detection and was donated to the police department by the Operation Underground Railroad.

Tango’s purpose, according to York County Regional Police, is to protect children by finding hidden or concealed evidence that contains evidence of criminal activity relating to human trafficking and the manufacturing, distribution, and possession of child pornography.