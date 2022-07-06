YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Regional Police announced on Wednesday, July 6 that they will be forming a mounted unit to help the police provide additional safety during planned events, such as protests and other crowd formations

According to the release, the horse and a rider can do the work of several foot patrol officers as well as have the advantage of being higher up, and above the crowd.

It will also allow the public to visit the stables where the horses are housed, interact with them, as well as to meet the officers who ride the horses.

The release has also stated that they need support to help the department to help with the formation of this unit.

For more information on this mounted unit and the York County Regional Police, click here.