York County SPCA in Emigsville set to re-open in November

EMIGSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — After closing its doors 20 months ago, the York County SPCA is ready to reopen its facility near Emigsville.

The building closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The SPCA continued to perform most services online despite several challenges including the volume of animals coming in — the non-profit normally accepts 141 animals a month, but this past May that number rose to 226 a month.

The York County SPCA will reopen Nov. 9 for people to check out adoptable pets.