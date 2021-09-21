York County veteran memorial site receives much-needed upgrades

MANCHESTER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Union Cemetery in York County. The site received a much-needed makeover.

John Brenner was a part of the 2493 Susquehanna VFW, yet had a goal to renovate the veterans memorial at the union cemetery so area heroes can have a spot to reflect.

Brenner passed away two years ago, however, his widow says he would’ve been happy with the final product.

“I’m sure he’s very pleased with it, he’s buried down this little narrow road and a lot of things happened I think it was because he was overseeing the project and he made sure of it and I know he’s very pleased,” Sandy Brenner said.

“This is really important, this is an important place for this community,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) said.

In the veteran’s memorial dedication Governor Tom Wolf says this area can serve a great purpose for visitors to never forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“I hope that this monument can be used by those veterans that are struggling as a place to come find solace and realize they’re not alone,” Rodger Miller said.

“My husband loved walking in this cemetery he walked through it often and always conveyed how he was visiting old friends and neighbors in the rows so I hope people will do that,” Brenner said.

Team members who helped bring this vision to life say they couldn’t do this without the support of the Governor’s office and the VFW.