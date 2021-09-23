York Fairgrounds hosts 50-plus expo

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, older York County residents traveled to the York Fairgrounds for the 50-plus expo.

Yes, we are using the term “older” liberally! The event was geared towards Baby Boomers as well as older seniors and caregivers. There was a lot of information about physical and financial health. Plus organizations like the local food pantry, which figured it was a good place to recruit volunteers.

“The good thing about being at this event is there are a lot of seniors who come through here. And they have more time, sometimes, than people who are still working. So they can volunteer more often,” York County Food Bank Volunteer, Roberta Daab said.

