YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Habitat for Humanity is inviting the public to join in as it kicks off the 15th annual National Women Build Week. The organization will be dedicating a home to a local family.

On Monday, March 20 at 4 p.m., Gidith Jean will become the seventh homeowner in the Chestnut Street Revitalization Project. York created this project in partnership with the City of York after a fire in 2009 burnt down 16 homes on the 700 block of Chestnut Street. This fire displaced over 60 York City residents.

Jean is from Haiti and have lived in a two-bedroom apartment with her six children, who are ages nine to 16. Her rent accounts for more than half of her monthly income.

By working on the construction site, completing 255 volunteer hours, taking financial literacy classes, and monthly budgeting, Jean worked to ensure her family’s success once they move into their new home.

This home dedication is part of the 15th Annual National Women Build Week, which takes place 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, on March 20 to 25.

“York Habitat empowers women of all skillsets to help a family build an affordable, welcoming place to call home,” says Natasha Kukorlo, Associate Director of York Habitat for Humanity. “By ‘embracing equity’ we give Habitat homeowners what they need to be successful and to find a community that supports them.”

According to the York Habitat for Humanity, volunteers include women from Buchart Horn, PeoplesBank, Providence Engineering, M&T Bank, Wolfgang Confectioners, Amazon, and Polka Dot Powerhouse Networking Group. This year’s build follows the theme, “Embracing Equity.”