YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan York Hospital has been recognized as a healthcare equality top performer when it comes to the LGBTQ+ by the Human Rights Campaign on Thursday, April 7.

“Our increasingly diverse communities deserve an equally diverse and inclusive care environment. The programs, policies, and training we have in place ensure we present our best selves to provide exceptional care for all,” Victoria Diamond, the senior vice president for the central region of WellSpan Health and president of WellSpan York Hospital said. “This recognition validates WellSpan’s concerted efforts not just for our patients, but the equal respect for our LGBTQ+ team members as well.”

WellSpan Health has a long history of providing medical care for the LGBTQ+ community. WellSpan has expanded to about 30 providers across the regions that they serve and deliver a range of gender-affirming healthcare services, such as hormone prescribing in primary care settings, therapy and letters, obstetric care, fertility, surgeries, and voice therapy.

“We are very proud of our history of gender-affirming healthcare services and inclusive work throughout our organization, said Dr. D. Scott McCracken, clinical lead for WellSpan’s LGBTQ+ Steering Committee. “It is exciting to be able to offer this level of care to the historically marginalized LGBTQ+ community, and in line with our mission, we will continue to increase and improve access to top-quality care for all that we serve.”

For more information on WellSpan providers who specialize in LGBTQ+ healthcare services, you can click here.