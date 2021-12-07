York hospital worker finds success as owner of bakery during pandemic

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Some new businesses have managed to open despite the pandemic, but one opened because of it.

A bakery at York’s Central Market called Cake’s by Lee is owned by a woman who is also a hospital worker.

“It started out as a stress reliever at the hospital, cause everybody needs an outlet. So I’d come home, and I’d just bake. And they would get the product of it, my co-workers would get to eat everything I baked and it just kept going,” Owner Lennia Vega said.

She started baking as a side business and then decided to go all in.