YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The festive Jewish holiday of Purim is next week and the folks at the York Jewish Community Center aren’t waiting until then to start celebrating.

Kids at the JCC paraded through the halls Friday morning dressed in costumes as part of Purim tradition. The parade is back in-person this year after COVID canceled it last year.

“Last year we didn’t have the Purim Carnival or anything because of COVID. And again, I think it’s a great time to celebrate Judaism, to celebrate the holiday, and also to teach the kids and staff of all backgrounds and all faiths a little bit about this holiday,” CEO of the York JCC, Jonah Geller said.

The York JCC has an open house and fun activities running inside all weekend, snow or shine.