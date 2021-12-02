York Suburban’s Middle School Principal spends night on roof of school after dare with students

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What was the craziest thing you ever saw your middle school principal do? Whatever it was, it might not measure up to what York Suburban Middle School’s Principal was doing on Thursday night.

Dr. Michael Sneeden was camping up on the roof of the school after students raised $20,000 in the Trojan Takeover challenge. The goal is to pay for things like events and field trips. Dr. Sneeden said if the students met the goal, he would spend a night on the roof.

“I think it’s pretty cool. It’s a really fun idea and I know many students are coming over in the evenings so they can see him go up there, see him up on the roof,” Student Council President Jack Eckenroth said.

“I think it brings everyone together that we are all here at the same time and getting to see him go up,” Student Council Secretary Olivia Diehl said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

“I think it helps show that we all can come together as a community for the holidays and help each other with some of the things we may not think of that others need,” Student Council Vice President Gabby Philippe said.

There was also a competition between homeroom classes to see who could donate the most canned food and winter clothes.