YWCA hosting Veteran’s Stand Down at Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The YWCA is providing resources for Veterans and their families at the Farm Show Complex.

The 16th annual YWCA Veteran’s Stand Down will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Stand Down is open to Veterans who are in need of access to health, mental wellness, housing benefits, employment, basic needs items, and other supportive services. COVID vaccinations and boosters will be available with help from the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

Each year, more than 200 Veterans benefit from the services provided by federal, state, and local agencies with even more help coming from local businesses and volunteers.

Access to the Stand Down is limited to Veterans and proof of Veteran status can be verified onsite for those who served but do not have service documentation. Free lunch and parking will be available.