Sophmore at Hershey High School makes farewell video for graduating seniors

HERSHEY, Pa, (WHTM) –The class of 2020 is missing out on so much – due to the pandemic.

So, the students and staff at Hershey High School have a message for all seniors.



Hershey sophomore Mallory Gillespie put together this video called “Dear Class of 2020.”

She reached out to her friends and teachers asking them and others to submit a few kind words about the senior class. The response was overwhelming, to say the least.

“We’re such a close school, especially with senior class, which is why I did something like this, it was unbelievable how many people were showing so much support and love toward this good thing we could do for our senior,” said Mallory Gillespie.

Mallory says it took her about a week to complete the 6-minute long video.

