Special Olympics Pennsylvania to celebrate athlete success during 2021 Virtual Summer Games

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The general public is invited to celebrate the success of Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) athletes who trained and competed from home during the 2021 Virtual Summer Games.

Nearly 500 athletes have been training remotely for the Fitness Heptathlon competition, which will culminate at the 2021 Virtual Summer Games, presented by Sheetz.

The event required athletes to train in seven exercises of their choice across three disciplines — strength, agility and endurance — over a 10-week period.

After training, athletes will be divided and awarded based on their percentage of improvement in their chosen exercises.

A series of virtual programming events is set to take place on the organization’s social media platforms featuring Opening Ceremonies, SOPA’s new Talk Show, Closing Ceremonies, a Victory Dance and more.

An Online Talk Show will be held Monday, June 14 through June 18 at 7 p.m. highlighting SOPA’s programming & services, competition highlights, athlete interviews and games.

From Monday, June 21 until Sunday, June 27, athletes will have the opportunity to schedule virtual health screenings with healthcare professionals and students.

Finally, the closing ceremonies will be held on Sunday, June 27, featuring the selection of athletes to represent Team PA at the 2022 USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

the Summer Games, is historically SOPA’s largest annual statewide competition, bringing more than 2,000 athletes, 750 coaches and more than 1,000 enthusiastic volunteers from across the state to Penn State University’s main campus for 3 days of competition.

This year would have marked the 33rd consecutive year that Penn State University hosted Summer Games. Both organizations are firmly committed to bringing the Summer Games back to State College in 2022.