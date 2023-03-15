PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Looking for a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

We compiled a list of all your favorite events to check out in Central Pennsylvania.

Adams County

St. Patrick’s Day Generations Big Band Dance When: March 18 from 6:30 – 10:00 p.m. Where: World War II American Experience, Gettysburg What: Dance lessons and music Visit the WWII American Experience website for tickets and more information



Cumberland County

St. Patrick’s Day celebration When: March 17 from 11:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Where: SpringGate Arcona, Mechanicsburg What: Green beer, live music, and food Visit the Cumberland Valley website for more information



St. Patty’s 5K When: March 25 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. Where: STCC Multi-Purpose Center, Shippensburg What: 5k run To learn more visit the Cumberland Valley Race Series website



Dauphin County

Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade When: March 18 at 2 p.m. Where: Downtown Harrisburg What: Parade floats, bands, dancers, animals, and more Visit the Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade website



Little Learners – St. Patrick’s Day When: March 15 at 9:30 a.m. Where: Whitaker Center, Harrisburg What: Crafts and games To buy tickets and learn more visit the Whitaker Center website



St. Patrick’s Day Weekend When: March 17 – 19 at 8 p.m. Where: Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works What: Irish dancers, music, themed drinks Learn more at the Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works Facebook page



Franklin County

St Patty’s Day Party When: March 18 at 7 p.m. Where: Liquid Art Beer Stube, Chambersburg What: Music, food, and drinks Learn more at the Liquid Art Beer Stube Facebook page



St. Patrick’s Day at the Barrel House When: March 17 at 7 p.m. Where: The Barrel House, Chambersburg What: Entertainment, drinks, and food. Proceeds benefit Cumberland Valley School of Music For tickets and information visit The Barrel House Facebook page



Lancaster County

St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl When: March 17 at 3 p.m. Where: Lancaster What: Bar crawl For tickets and information visit the Discover Lancaster website



St. Patrick’s Day Party on the Patio When: March 17 -18 from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. Where: McCleary’s Pub, Marietta What: Live music To learn more visit the McCleary’s Pub website



Lebanon County

St Patty’s at the Hose When: March 17 at 1 p.m. Where: Union Hose Social Club, Annville What: Jukebox, food, drink For more information visit the Union Hose Social Club Facebook page



York County

St. Patty’s Day Party When: March 17 at 7 p.m. Where: Public House at the Markets, Hanover What: Music Learn more at the Public House At The Markets Facebook page



Did we miss your favorite event for St. Patrick’s Day? Email mbenedetto@abc27.com to have them added.

