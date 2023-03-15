PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Looking for a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?
We compiled a list of all your favorite events to check out in Central Pennsylvania.
Adams County
- St. Patrick’s Day Generations Big Band Dance
- When: March 18 from 6:30 – 10:00 p.m.
- Where: World War II American Experience, Gettysburg
- What: Dance lessons and music
- Visit the WWII American Experience website for tickets and more information
Cumberland County
- St. Patrick’s Day celebration
- When: March 17 from 11:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Where: SpringGate Arcona, Mechanicsburg
- What: Green beer, live music, and food
- Visit the Cumberland Valley website for more information
- St. Patty’s 5K
- When: March 25 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
- Where: STCC Multi-Purpose Center, Shippensburg
- What: 5k run
- To learn more visit the Cumberland Valley Race Series website
Dauphin County
- Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- When: March 18 at 2 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Harrisburg
- What: Parade floats, bands, dancers, animals, and more
- Visit the Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
- Little Learners – St. Patrick’s Day
- When: March 15 at 9:30 a.m.
- Where: Whitaker Center, Harrisburg
- What: Crafts and games
- To buy tickets and learn more visit the Whitaker Center website
- St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
- When: March 17 – 19 at 8 p.m.
- Where: Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works
- What: Irish dancers, music, themed drinks
- Learn more at the Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works Facebook page
Franklin County
- St Patty’s Day Party
- When: March 18 at 7 p.m.
- Where: Liquid Art Beer Stube, Chambersburg
- What: Music, food, and drinks
- Learn more at the Liquid Art Beer Stube Facebook page
- St. Patrick’s Day at the Barrel House
- When: March 17 at 7 p.m.
- Where: The Barrel House, Chambersburg
- What: Entertainment, drinks, and food. Proceeds benefit Cumberland Valley School of Music
- For tickets and information visit The Barrel House Facebook page
Lancaster County
- St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl
- When: March 17 at 3 p.m.
- Where: Lancaster
- What: Bar crawl
- For tickets and information visit the Discover Lancaster website
- St. Patrick’s Day Party on the Patio
- When: March 17 -18 from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Where: McCleary’s Pub, Marietta
- What: Live music
- To learn more visit the McCleary’s Pub website
Lebanon County
- St Patty’s at the Hose
- When: March 17 at 1 p.m.
- Where: Union Hose Social Club, Annville
- What: Jukebox, food, drink
- For more information visit the Union Hose Social Club Facebook page
York County
- St. Patty’s Day Party
- When: March 17 at 7 p.m.
- Where: Public House at the Markets, Hanover
- What: Music
- Learn more at the Public House At The Markets Facebook page
Did we miss your favorite event for St. Patrick’s Day? Email mbenedetto@abc27.com to have them added.