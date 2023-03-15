PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Looking for a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

We compiled a list of all your favorite events to check out in Central Pennsylvania.

Adams County

  • St. Patrick’s Day Generations Big Band Dance
    • When: March 18 from 6:30 – 10:00 p.m.
    • Where: World War II American Experience, Gettysburg
    • What: Dance lessons and music
    • Visit the WWII American Experience website for tickets and more information

Cumberland County

  • St. Patrick’s Day celebration
    • When: March 17 from 11:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
    • Where: SpringGate Arcona, Mechanicsburg
    • What: Green beer, live music, and food
    • Visit the Cumberland Valley website for more information
  • St. Patty’s 5K
    • When: March 25 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
    • Where: STCC Multi-Purpose Center, Shippensburg
    • What: 5k run
    • To learn more visit the Cumberland Valley Race Series website

Dauphin County

  • Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade
  • Little Learners – St. Patrick’s Day
    • When: March 15 at 9:30 a.m.
    • Where: Whitaker Center, Harrisburg
    • What: Crafts and games
    • To buy tickets and learn more visit the Whitaker Center website
  • St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
    • When: March 17 – 19 at 8 p.m.
    • Where: Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works
    • What: Irish dancers, music, themed drinks
    • Learn more at the Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works Facebook page

Franklin County

  • St Patty’s Day Party
    • When: March 18 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Liquid Art Beer Stube, Chambersburg
    • What: Music, food, and drinks
    • Learn more at the Liquid Art Beer Stube Facebook page
  • St. Patrick’s Day at the Barrel House
    • When: March 17 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: The Barrel House, Chambersburg
    • What: Entertainment, drinks, and food. Proceeds benefit Cumberland Valley School of Music
    • For tickets and information visit The Barrel House Facebook page

Lancaster County

  • St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl
    • When: March 17 at 3 p.m.
    • Where: Lancaster
    • What: Bar crawl
    • For tickets and information visit the Discover Lancaster website
  • St. Patrick’s Day Party on the Patio
    • When: March 17 -18 from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.
    • Where: McCleary’s Pub, Marietta
    • What: Live music
    • To learn more visit the McCleary’s Pub website

Lebanon County

  • St Patty’s at the Hose
    • When: March 17 at 1 p.m.
    • Where: Union Hose Social Club, Annville
    • What: Jukebox, food, drink
    • For more information visit the Union Hose Social Club Facebook page

York County

  • St. Patty’s Day Party
    • When: March 17 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Public House at the Markets, Hanover
    • What: Music
    • Learn more at the Public House At The Markets Facebook page

Did we miss your favorite event for St. Patrick’s Day? Email mbenedetto@abc27.com to have them added.