CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Camp Hill Police Department is reminding members of the community to do their “spring cleaning” when it comes to safety.
There are many different ways that members of the community can make sure that their homes are safe and ready for the spring season.
According to a graphic provided by the Camp Hill Police Department, here are some ways that you can make sure you have a safe spring:
Inside your house you can do the following:
- Test smoke detectors
- Ensure fire extinguishers work
- Check carbon monoxide detectors
- Create or review your family emergency plan
- Update your first-aid and 72-hour kits
- Clean out your medicine cabinet
- Secure your home
- Replace air filters
- Go green
Outside your house you can do the following:
- Watch for pests
- Check the pipes
- Prepare your yard
- Get ready for the thaw
- Clean chimneys and gutters
- Always think safely when driving