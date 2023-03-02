CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Camp Hill Police Department is reminding members of the community to do their “spring cleaning” when it comes to safety.

There are many different ways that members of the community can make sure that their homes are safe and ready for the spring season.

According to a graphic provided by the Camp Hill Police Department, here are some ways that you can make sure you have a safe spring:

Inside your house you can do the following:

Test smoke detectors

Ensure fire extinguishers work

Check carbon monoxide detectors

Create or review your family emergency plan

Update your first-aid and 72-hour kits

Clean out your medicine cabinet

Secure your home

Replace air filters

Go green

Outside your house you can do the following: