PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM)– Spring means more people will be outside to enjoy the warm weather and ample sunshine. But spring means one other thing: allergies.

From tree pollen to mold, most people despise allergies. But can they turn into something else, like strep throat?

GoodRx Health says that a symptom of both strep throat and allergies is a sore throat. But, they said that a sore throat with allergies differs if you had a sickness such as strep throat.

There are a few things to look out for when you get a sore throat. If you have itchy, watery eyes, puffy skin around the eyes, stuffy or runny nose, scratchy throat, and sneezing along with the sore throat, you are more than likely suffering from a sore throat caused by allergies, according to GoodRx Health

But, if you have a sore throat accompanied by a fever, muscle aches, and cough, these might be symptoms of viral or bacterial infections.

GoodRx Health also says that a helpful thing to consider is the time of day you notice your symptoms the most. For example, someone who may be allergic to pollen may notice a sore throat after being outside. GoodRx Health also says that allergies can be worse in the morning after lying down all night, where symptoms of a virus or bacterial infection are more likely to persist all day and all night.

People with seasonal allergies could have a sore throat the entire season, in some cases, it can be up to six weeks.

GoodRx Health states that it is possible to have allergies and infections at the same time. If you aren’t sure of whether or not the symptoms you are feeling are related to an infection or allergies, consult your doctor.