PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With temperatures warming up this spring, it’s time to cool off with some ice cream. See when your favorite — or new favorite — seasonal ice cream shop opens in 2022:

Adams County

Cone Sweet Cone

Opening date: Open weekends starting March 18, open seven days a week starting in April

Learn more here

Dani Rose Crafted Cream

Opening date: TBA

Learn more here

Half Pint Creamery

Opening date: Feb. 5 for Mcsherrystown, Feb. 8 for Gettysburg and New Oxford

Learn more here

Mr. G’s Ice Cream

Opening date: March 4

Learn more here

The Twirly Top

Opening date: April 1

Learn more here

Cumberland County

Goose Bros. Ice Cream

Opening date: March 25

Learn more here

Kristy’s Whistle Stop

Opening date: April 7

Learn more here

Rakestraw’s Ice Cream Company Store

Opening date: TBA

Learn more here

Shirley Rae’s

Opening date: Feb. 21

Learn more here

Dauphin County

3B Ice Cream

Opening date: March 11

Learn more here

Dairyland Ice Cream

Opening date: TBA

Learn more here

Gelato di Babbo

Opening date: Mid-May

Learn more here

Sweet Dawgs Frozen Desserts

Opening date: TBA

Learn more here

Sweet Treats

Opening date: March 25

Learn more here

Willow Tree Ice Cream

Opening date: April 1

Learn more here

Franklin County

Ice Cream Station

Opening date: TBA

Learn more here

The Igloo

Opening date: March 4

Learn more here

Twin Kiss, Waynesboro

Opening date: March 11

Learn more here

Juniata County

Jack’s Drive-In

Opening date: March 3

Learn more here

MacBarneys

Opening date: TBA

Learn more here

The Creme Stop

Opening date: March 11

Learn more here

Lancaster County

Boehringer’s Drive-In

Opening date: TBA

Learn more here

Brickerville Ice Cream Shop

Opening date: TBA

Learn more here

Freeze & Frizz

Opening date: Feb. 24

Learn more here

Greco’s Italian Ices and Homemade Ice Cream

Opening date: March 11

Learn more here

Isabella’s Ice Cream Parlor

Opening date: March 24

Learn more here

KC’s Italian Ice

Opening date: TBA

Learn more here

Lapp Valley stand at Kitchen Kettle Village

Opening date: April

Learn more here

Scoops Ice Cream and Grille

Opening date: TBA

Learn more here

Son’s, East Petersburg

Opening date: Feb. 18

Learn more here

Son’s, Quarryville

Opening date: March 11

Learn more here

The Salted Spoon

Opening date: March 16

Learn more here

The Shack Restaurant and Mini Golf

Opening date: April 5

Learn more here

Udder Bliss Creamery

Opening date: April 1

Learn more here

Lebanon County

Annie’s Soft Ice Cream

Opening date: TBA

Learn more here

Brandts Ice Cream Parlor

Opening date: TBA

Learn more here

Ice Shack of Myerstown

Opening date: Feb. 23

Learn more here

Rainbow Snow and Ice Cream

Opening date: March 30

Learn more here

The Jigger Shop

Opening date: May

Learn more here

Mifflin County

Twin Kiss of Lewistown

Opening date: Feb. 4

Learn more here

Ye Old Dog House

Opening date: March 21

Learn more here

Perry County

3B Ice Cream

Opening date: March 18

Learn more here

Hall’s Ice Cream

Opening date: March 5

Learn more here

Longhorn Family Campground and Store

Opening date: March 10

Learn more here

Red Rabbit Drive-In

Opening date: Feb. 4

Learn more

Susquehanna Soft Serve

Opening date: March 23

Learn more

Twin Kiss, Shermans Dale

Opening date: March 14

Learn more here

York County

Aloha Snow

Opening date: March 5

Learn more here

Bobcat Creamery

Opening date: April 5

Learn more here

Bonkey’s Ice Cream & Snoballs

Opening date: Early March

Learn more here

Forry’s Drive-In

Opening date: April 1

Learn more here

Reeser’s Soft Ice Cream

Opening date: April 2

Learn more here

Sweet Willows Creamery

Opening date: April 1

Learn more here

Did we miss your favorite seasonal ice cream location? Send the information to avanetten@abc27.com and it may be added to the list!