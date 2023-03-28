(WHTM) — Although it may seem like we never had a traditional winter, the season is behind us. With warmer weather approaching, you’ll have to find ways to stay cool.

Ice cream is a perfect solution to a hot day. Here is a list of seasonal ice cream shops in Central Pennsylvania, as well as their opening dates.

Adams County

Mr. G’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream – 404 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg: March 4

Twirly Top – 1 Pine Grove Road, Gardners: Beginning of April

Half Pint Creamery – 400 Lincoln Way East, New Oxford: February 7

Cone Sweet Cone – 433 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg: March 11

Dani Rose Crafted Cream – 530 North Queen Street, Littlestown: April 8

Cumberland County

Kristy’s Whistle Stop – 600 South Enola Road, Enola: April 6

Leo’s Homemade Ice Cream – 816 West High Street, Carlisle: Feb. 13

Rakestraw’s Ice Cream – 313 South Market Street, Mechanicsburg: Early April

Dauphin County

Gelato Di Babbo – 16 East North Alley, Hummelstown: May 6

King Kone Creamery – 182 Hershey Road, Hummelstown: March 20

Willow Tree Ice Cream – 505 Julian Street, Williamstown: March 31

Franklin County

The Igloo Ice Cream – 462 East Main Street, Everett: March 25

Twin Kiss – 5274 Spring Road, Shermans Dale: March 20

Lancaster County

Boehringer’s Drive – 3160 North Reading Road, Adamstown: March 25

Freeze & Frizz – 2250 New Holland Pike, Lancaster: Feb. 23

Greco’s Italian Ices and Homemade Ice Cream – 9 East Kleine Lane, Lititz: March 11

Isabella’s Ice Cream Parlor – 110 East Main Street, Lititz: March 24

Ice Cream Scoops & Grille – 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville: Opening in April

Son’s Ice Cream & Italian Ice – 1991 Miller Road, East Petersburg: Feb. 22

Son’s Ice Cream & Italian Ice – 319 West State Street, Quarryville: March 18

The Salted Spoon – 2301 Harrisburg Pike Suite 100, Lancaster: April 6

The Shack Restaurant & Mini Golf – 662 South Oak Street, Maheim: April 4

Lebanon County

Ice Shack of Myerstown – 707 East Lincoln Avenue, Myerstown: Feb. 15

Rainbow Snow and Ice cream – 103 North Railroad Street, Palmyra: March 30

The Jigger Shop – 202 Gettysburg Avenue, Mount Gretna: May

Mifflin County

Twin Kiss of Lewistown – 245 Shaw Avenue, Lewistown: Feb. 3

Perry County

Hall’s Ice Cream – 861 Raccoon Valley Road, Millerstown: March 18

Longhorn Family Campground and Store – 226 West Juniata Parkway, Millerstown: March 9

Susquehanna Soft Serve – 1430 Susquehanna Trail, Liverpool: March 14

Twin Kiss, Shermans Dale – 5274 Spring Road, Sherman Dale: March 20

York County

Aloha Snow – 3410 East Market Street, York: March 4

Bobcat Creamery – 117 South Main Street, Manchester: April 4

Bonkey’s Ice Cream & Snoballs – 86 North Main Street, Red Lion: Open

Forry’s Drive In – 930 Apline Road, Wellsville: April 1

Reeser’s Soft Ice Cream – 880 Old Rossville Road, Lewisberry: April 1

Sweet Willows Creamery Homemade Ice Cream – 2812 East Prospect Road, York: March 26